In this photo illustration, fast food from a branch of KFC is pictured on February 20, 2018 in Bristol, England. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

This is the greatest mea culpa in the history of mea culpas.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Fried Chicken had to close almost half of its 900 stores in Britain due to a shortage of ... chicken. Guess you kind of need that if you're going to stay in business.

Anyway, while KFC works to get more chicken back to those stores - some of them are reportedly going to remain closed for the rest of the week - the company released an epic advertisement that apologized for the shortage with a witty rearranging of its company letters.

Check it out for yourself.

FCK



Perfectly pitched apology ad from @KFC_UK pic.twitter.com/c0hHjoaqgq — James Herring (@itsjamesherring) February 23, 2018

Awesome. We forgive you, KFC.

Here's what the fine print says: "A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who traveled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It's been a hell of a week, but we're making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.

"Visit kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road for more details about your local restaurant."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved