Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl 2018 halftime show

Justin Timberlake performs his new single "Can't Stop The Feeling" at the Ericsson Globe on May 14, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Justin Timberlake announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he will headline the halftime show at this season's Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

It will be the third time that Timberlake, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, headlines a Super Bowl halftime show, the most of any individual entertainer. He also performed at Super Bowl XXXV as a member of the pop group *NSYNC and at Super Bowl XXVIII with Janet Jackson, during which he briefly exposed her breast in a controversial incident.

Timberlake announced that he will be performing during Super Bowl LII, which will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, in a short video clip on Twitter alongside Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

