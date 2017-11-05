Jimmy Fallon's mother dies; 'Tonight Show' tapings cancelled

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

NEW YORK - Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been cancelled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.

NBC said Sunday that repeat episodes will be shown from Monday to Friday.

A spokeswoman for Fallon said his mother, Gloria Fallon, died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

"The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

Fans and friends tweeted their condolences to Fallon over the weekend, including Stephen Colbert, who wrote, "Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today."

Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 5, 2017

Jimmy's mom was full of energy, fun, a hearty laugh & twinkle in her eye. The apple didn't fall far from the tree. Love to all the Fallons — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 5, 2017

Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY

