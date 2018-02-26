KREM
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Close

Ivanka Trump on president's sexual misconduct accusers: 'I believe my father'

USA Today reporter Eliza Collins spent the day with Ivanka Trump and here's what she got out of it.

Eliza Collins, USA TODAY , TEGNA 8:56 AM. PST February 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump believes her father’s denials against the more than a dozen women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct — even if she doesn't think she should have to address it.

“I believe my father, I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father," Trump’s oldest daughter and a top adviser told NBC in South Korea.

She added she thought it was "a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter."

Ivanka Trump also addressed the president’s controversial call to arm teachers, saying she was open to the idea.

"I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed," she said.

But, she cautioned, there was no fix-all solution and teachers would need to be held to an “incredibly high standard.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories