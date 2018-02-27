House members can charge taxpayers for bulletproof vests, guards

Lawmakers arrive to the House chamber to vote on the continuing resolution to fund the federal government, Capitol Hill, January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Here's one more thing taxpayers can start paying for: bulletproof vests for members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

On a voice vote Tuesday, the Committee on House Administration passed a security resolution amending the Members' Congressional Handbook — read employee handbook — to make bulletproof vests a "reimbursable expense."

Under the changes to the handbook, members can hire security personnel for their district events, such as town halls, or to accompany them as they go about their official business. They also can pay for security guards to stand outside their district offices during business hours.

As for security improvements to members' home offices, such as building doorways or installing bulletproof glass, those are not reimbursable, but can be built into the monthly rent of the district office lease.

The move comes eight months after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot and nearly killed at an Alexandria, Va., ballpark, while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game last June. Three others were wounded in the attack, including two members of Scalise's Capitol Police security detail.

When law enforcement can't stop someone, who posts about becoming a school shooter, and who is brought to the FBI’s attention, we have a serious breakdown. And if trained, armed guards assigned to protect a school fail to do their jobs, that’s a problem. https://t.co/2vCNVFyfeq — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 27, 2018

Scalise met Monday with survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. He told them he backs tighter background checks for gun buyers and reciprocal concealed carry laws.

In 2011, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded during a district event in Tucson. She has become an advocate for gun control.

It's the job of our elected officials to protect our kids in their classrooms and in their neighborhoods.



It should be their number one priority. https://t.co/0DIWoZVySM #Parkland pic.twitter.com/4sWnIJm6GJ — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) February 15, 2018

