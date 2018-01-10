KREM
Here's why IKEA wants women to pee on their ad

IKEA has just run an ad that wants expecting mothers to pee on their ad to receive a discount. Tony Spitz has the details.

January 10, 2018

To pee, or not to pee? That's the question posed by furniture company IKEA in a new head-turning advertisement. 

The advertisement reads "peeing on this ad may change your life." 

The page doubles as a pregnancy test, and IKEA says pregnant women that urinate on it will get a discount on a baby crib, according to Buzz60's Tony Spitz.  

The reactions on Twitter ranged from amused to confused to a wee bit pee-ved. 

