Former FBI and CIA agent breaks down in tears over Florida school shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says there are multiple casualties in a shooting at a high school in South Florida. (Feb. 14 - AP)

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , TEGNA 4:05 PM. PST February 14, 2018

As a deputy director for the FBI's national security branch and an ex-CIA agent, Philip Mudd has interviewed terrorists and is considered a counterterrorism expert.

And still, Wednesday's school shooting in Florida left him in tears.

Mudd, a CNN counterterrorism analyst, was speaking to Wolf Blitzer when he got emotional.

"I have 10 nieces and nephews who are talking about bump stalks," he said. "We're talking about legislation. A child of God is dead. Cannot we acknowledge in this country that we can't --- we cannot accept this."

He continued before breaking down in tears: "I can't do it, Wolf, I'm sorr— We can't do it."

Mudd's emotional response was in reaction to Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. There have been 17 confirmed fatalities. The shooter was a former student who was expelled for disciplinary issues.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


