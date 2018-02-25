Florida students set to return to scene of deadly rampage

People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thousands of students at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are preparing to return to classes this week amid an intensifying controversy over law enforcement efforts to halt the slaughter Feb. 14.

A "variety of support services" were available at a campus orientation Sunday for staff, students and families less than two weeks after the rampage left 17 people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Cameron Kasky, 17-year-old survivor-turned activist, urged others to be kind to one another, "Even if it's not easy. We all mess up; there’s nothing wrong with that."

Fellow student Jaclyn Corin tweeted, "Going back to school for the first time ... this movement is for the 17."

Monday and Tuesday will be staff planning days, and classes resume Wednesday on a modified schedule. The full class schedule is set to resume March 5. The freshman building, where the carnage took place, will remain closed, and tentative plans call for its demolition.

Going back to school for the first time...this movement is for the 17 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mmb5obPaKh — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) February 25, 2018 While district officials worked to get the school up and running, scrutiny of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and his force escalated. Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday ordered the state Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the shooting amid reports that multiple deputies responding to the rampage may have balked at entering the Parkland school. Republican state Rep. Bill Hager has urged Scott to remove Israel from his post "for neglect of duty and incompetence." Israel acknowledged last week that Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer, stood outside the freshman building for four minutes during the rampage. Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay, Israel said. Israel denied unconfirmed reports that Coral Springs police who responded to the shooting found three other deputies at the school who failed to enter. Coral Springs police issued a statement saying they were aware of the reports and were investigating. Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, had already fled the building before the Coral Springs officers arrived, Israel said. "Only one law enforcement officer (Peterson) was ever on the campus at any time during the attack," Israel said. Margarita Lasalle (R), the budget keeper, and Joellen Berman, Guidance Data Specialist, look on at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff are allowed to return for the first time on February 23, 2018. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The NRA, which has been the target of Israel's wrath for refusing to support a ban on assault weapons, also went after Israel. "No Sheriff Israel you were the one that didn’t PROTECT these children and that is your job," the NRA tweeted. "You run the largest fully accredited sheriff's office in the United States, yet your office failed this community." While dissension reigned over the investigation, Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and other student survivors continued to press their demand for a ban on assault weapons. They made modest inroads: Scott called for raising the age for owning one to 21 from 18. And more than a dozen companies announced plans to drop discounts offered to NRA members. A sign is seen on the fence around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in front of the freshman dorm where a mass shooting took place on campus on February 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) But the students also suffered a setback in their lobbying efforts as the national conversation swayed from a ban on assault weapons toward President Trump's plan to train and arm teachers to protect schools. The call to arm teachers has drawn sharp dissent from the student leaders — and Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. "I Was a Marine. I Don’t Want a Gun in My Classroom," Runcie tweeted Sunday. "The presence of a firearm is always an invitation to violence. Weapons have no place in a learning environment."

