Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel'

People react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles north of Miami on February 14, 2018 following a school shooting. (Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

A beloved coach. A senior headed to college on a swimming scholarship. Teenagers who died surrounded by their friends.

These are the victims of Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Authorities have not formally identified any of the victims, but friends, family and coaches are sharing their memories.

Nicholas Dworet

A senior headed to swim competitively for the University of Indianapolis, Dworet is being remembered as a hard-working role model who found excellence in discipline.

"This is a kid who went from middle of the pack last year to being just lights out," his coach, Andre Bailey, of TS Aquatics in Broward County, Fla., said. "He helped put our program on the map."

Jamie Guttenberg

One of the first victims identified, Guttenberg's Facebook profile has already been turned into a memorial site. Her parents posted frantic messages on social media seeking help in finding their "baby girl," but later confirmed she died in the shooting.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school,” Jaime Guttenberg’s father, Fred Guttenberg, told friends on Facebook. “We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this.”

Aaron Feis

An assistant football coach and security guard, Feis died shielding students from the shooter, the school's football team said in a tweet: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Feis graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999 and coached the school's junior varsity team for eight years starting in 2002. He had recently been working with linemen on the school's junior varsity and varsity teams. He was married with a wife and daughter, according to the team.

A screenshot of MS Douglas Football's tweet about assistant football coach Aaron Feis. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter)

Gina Montalto, 14

A freshman and member of the winter guard team, Montalto is being remembered as a vivacious and enthusiastic member of the school community.

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” her former coach, Manuel Miranda told the Miami Herald. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”

Chris Hixon

A married father of two and the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Chris Hixon wasn't shy about jumping in wherever he was needed, said friend and one-time colleague Dianne Sanzari.

Hixon was a member of a Roman Catholic church in Hollywood. The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed his death Thursday.

When a volleyball team needed a fill-in coach, Hixon took over; the same thing happened with the wrestling team, Sanzari said. And when the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon did that, too.

"While he was a security monitor, he did the very best he could to also serve in that athletic administration role," said Sanzari.

It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter. Sanzari, a retired athletic director, said she was stunned when she heard Hixon had been shot, then cried inconsolably when she found he had been killed.

"He loved his family, he loved his job," she said. "Chris was just amazing."

Meadow Pollack, 18

Meadow Pollack's parents called her phone repeatedly only to hear it ring, as they kept an anxious vigil outside the hospital. But on Thursday, her father, Andrew Pollack, confirmed that his daughter was among the dead, the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Pollack, a senior, had planned to attend Lynn University, her father, Andrew Pollack, said, showing the newspaper a photo of their daughter wearing a dark strapless dress.

"Her life was taken way too soon and I have no words to describe how this feels," friend Gii Lovito posted on Facebook.

Family friend Adam Schachtel said in a Facebook post that "an angel was taken away from us in that horrific tragedy ... no words can be said so just prayers and sadness."

The Palm Beach Post reported that Pollack's parents had gone to the hospital to look for their daughter after she didn't answer repeated phone calls.

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Born in Venezuela, Oliver moved to the United States as an infant and became an American citizen in January 2017, according to friends and family.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, his friend Tyra Hemats said they had just been discussing their upcoming graduation and college plans.

“He’s never going to graduate high school like I get to graduate,” Hemats said. “He’s literally stuck there forever.”

Alyssa Alhadeef

An amateur soccer club said one of its players, Alyssa Alhadeef, was among the students killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Parkland Soccer Club posted on its Facebook page that Alhadeff was a "loved and well respected member of our club and community."

The club posted a note it said was from her family which read: "To Alyssa's Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don't ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!"

The organization asked members to wear red uniform tops and meet at a soccer field for an event to honor Alyssa.

"Feel free to bring flowers and candles," said the note.

Alaina Petty, 14

Fourteen-year-old Alaina Petty was among those who died in the shooting, great-aunt Claudette McMahon Joshi confirmed in a Facebook post.

"There are no hastags for moments like this, only sadness," she wrote, asking people to lift up Petty's family in prayer.

Petty attended a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Petty was a "valiant young member of the Coral Springs Ward," Church leader Stephen E. Thompson wrote in an update.

Scott Beigel, 35

Students said geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35, helped them enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman and paying for the brave act with his life.

"If the shooter would have come into the room, I probably wouldn't be speaking to you now," student Kelsey Friend told Good Morning America.

Friend said when she heard gunshots and realized it wasn't a drill she followed other students toward the classroom.

Beigel "unlocked the door and let us in," she said. "I thought he was behind me, but he wasn't. When he opened the door he had to relock it so we could stay safe, but he didn't get a chance to."

Student Bruna Oliveda said she saw Beigel blocking the door.

"I don't know how we're alive," she said.

Facebook friends remembered Beigel as "an inspiration to many" and "my hero."

Contributing: Vic Ryckaert and Emily Bohatch; Associated Press writers Jay Reeves, Tammy Webber, Rebecca Boone, David Porter.

