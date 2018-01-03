Fire breaks out at Hillary and Bill Clinton's house in New York

Photo taken in Chappaqua, New York, 05 January, 2000 (Photo: DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Image)

A fire broke out Wednesday at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York and was quickly extinguished.

The fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. at 15 Old House Lane where former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have lived for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999.

Police did not provide details, but initial scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.

The driveway was blocked off by a New Castle police car and at least three firetrucks and an ambulance had responded to the call.

The barriers put up along Old House Lane to reduce traffic while Hillary Clinton was running for president in fall 2016 are no longer there.

The house, built in 1889, features five bedrooms over 5,232 square feet and a pool on its 1.1 acres.

In August 2016, the former president and past presidential hopeful bought the four bedroom house next door, at 33 Old House Lane, for $1.16 million.

In October, they got in trouble for not having a permit for a kitchen renovation and to fill in the in-ground pool.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved