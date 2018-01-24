KREM
Close
Closings Alert 16 closing alerts
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Elton John to make 'special announcement'

TEGNA 9:24 AM. PST January 24, 2018

Music icon Elton John will be making a special announcement on Wednesday revealing his future career plans. 

British Newspaper The Daily Mirror has reported that the 70-year-old is expected to announce his final world tour. 

The press conference, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern, will be live streamed on his website. https://www.eltonjohn.com/

Over the past few days, the 'Rocket Man' singer has been dropping cryptic teases on his social media channels about the event. The posts included phrases like "find out what's next" and "You'll finally see where the future lies..."

 

 

Sir Elton John's Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19. 

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a year after he contracted a rare bacterial infection during a tour of South America. 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories