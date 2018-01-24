Elton John to make 'special announcement'

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Music icon Elton John will be making a special announcement on Wednesday revealing his future career plans.

British Newspaper The Daily Mirror has reported that the 70-year-old is expected to announce his final world tour.

The press conference, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern, will be live streamed on his website. https://www.eltonjohn.com/

Over the past few days, the 'Rocket Man' singer has been dropping cryptic teases on his social media channels about the event. The posts included phrases like "find out what's next" and "You'll finally see where the future lies..."

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present.



A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

Sir Elton John's Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19.

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a year after he contracted a rare bacterial infection during a tour of South America.

