Did the Super Bowl broadcast just go black? Yep.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the broadcast went black.

That's a big deal because thirty-second commercial slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers who tuned in Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots.

It's still unclear why the broadcast went dark for nearly 30 seconds. Right after the dead air, NBC's broadcast of the game returned.

People on Twitter understandably freaked out. Some wondered if it was just their TV.

Does anyone else have dead air right now? #SuperBowl — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 5, 2018

Others joked about the dead air.

Good to see the Hawaii emergency notification guy landed on his feet with a new job hitting the button on #SuperBowl commercials. — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) February 5, 2018

My screen just went blank for 30 seconds. I thought it was Hillary's 2020 campaign launch. #SuperBowl — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2018

