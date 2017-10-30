Couple that survived Las Vegas shooting die in auto crash

The marquees on the Las Vegas Strip, including the marquee of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, go dark for 11 minutes in tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images, Getty Images)

A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

The couple managed to run away uninjured.

Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

