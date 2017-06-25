Close Colombia Air Force: Rescue underway for boat that sunk with about 150 people on board TEGNA 2:27 PM. PDT June 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Colombia Air Force says a rescue is underway for a recreational boat that sunk with about 150 people on board according to the Associated Press.This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Matt Hanson, Haley Chura finish first in Ironman… Jun 25, 2017, 11:08 a.m. Man hopes to complete more than 23 half Ironman… Jun 25, 2017, 11:38 a.m. Special Olympics teams play in Hoopfest 2017 Jun 24, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs