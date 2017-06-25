KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Colombia Air Force: Rescue underway for boat that sunk with about 150 people on board

TEGNA 2:27 PM. PDT June 25, 2017

Colombia Air Force says a rescue is underway for a recreational boat that sunk with about 150 people on board according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories