Chuck Blazer, who touched off soccer scandal, dead at 72

Chuck Blazer Chairman of the Organising Committee for the FIFA Club World Cup talks to the media during the FIFA Organising Committee Press Conference on December 7, 2011 in Japan. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Photo: Shaun Botterill - FIFA, 2011 FIFA)

NEW YORK (AP) - Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died. He was 72.

Blazer's death was announced Wednesday by his lawyers, Eric Corngold and Mary Mulligan. At a November 2013 court hearing during which Blazer entered guilty pleas to federal charges, Blazer said he had rectal cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

With huge girth, charm, wit and a pet parrot, Blazer cut a large figure as he made deals from an office and apartment in Trump Tower. The No. 2 official in the governing body of soccer's North and Central American and Caribbean region from 1990-2011 and a member of FIFA's ruling executive council from 1997-2013, Blazer was central to the rise of the sport in the United States.

