Cheesecake Factory now selling its famous 'Brown Bread'

Cheesecake Factory fans, rejoice: You can now bring home your favorite bread.

The restaurant chain is now selling its popular "brown bread" in three different varieties: wheat dinner rolls, wheat mini baguettes, and wheat sandwich loaf. Find them on the shelf of your local grocery store.

What's better than Brown Bread? Brown Bread at home. Check out @foodandwine's article to find out how you can get yours: https://t.co/uFWtvjhEre — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) January 22, 2018

Photos: Cheesecake Factory

So skip going out and enjoy your favorite appetizer at home.. who needs New Year resolutions anyway?

