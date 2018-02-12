BLOG: Sexist steak? Harris Teeter apologizes over Valentine's Day meal deal

(Photo: Lisovskaya, (c) Lisovskaya Natalia)

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

Steaks shouldn’t be sexist.

So now there’s more meat for two.

When I tweeted Harris Teeter about their poorly-phrased Valentine’s Day dinner deal, I never expected a response.

Credit given where credit is due, though.

Monday morning, Harris Teeter responded with an apology over an advertisement posted on each of the checkout lanes at their store in Tysons Corner, VA.

Here’s how the beef over … well, beef … started.

During a dinner run on Friday, I noticed the bright pink signs. At first, it sounded like a great deal.

Salad, sides, two steaks, and dessert for $25? Sign me up! Yes, I’m single. Look away with those judgmental eyes.

When I read the signs a second time, the phrasing caught my attention.

“1 Hers (6 oz.) Strip Steak.” “1 His (10 oz.) Strip Steak.”

“Well, that’s not right,” I thought to myself. Why does she get a smaller steak?

The cashier finished bagging my groceries and I was being rushed on my way. So, I snapped a picture and went to my car.

The more I thought about it, the more the seemingly sexist steak deal bothered me – not just because of the phrasing, but the concept, too. Why different sized steaks? Why is it his and hers? What if it’s his and his? Or hers and hers? Or, maybe, if you’re feeling adventurous like me, two steaks for one person?

Especially on Valentine’s Day.

It’s 2018. Everyone knows the quickest way to get a response from someone is to tweet them. Eight tweets later, I felt better.

I never expected a response.

Monday morning, to my surprise and delight, Harris Teeter did the right thing – they not only apologized, but changed the deal! Steak equality for all!

Hi, Ryan! We appreciate your feedback and do apologize. We pride ourselves on being inclusive to all. This was a mistake on our part, and we take full ownership. The signs have been re-printed, and we are now offering two ten ounce steaks! — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) February 12, 2018

Look, ‘sexist steak’ isn’t about anything more than common sense.

The makers of Doritos just went through a whole crisis communications plan because the PepsiCo CEO mentioned the idea of “Lady Doritos” that don’t crunch. Blowback from the chip controversy was hotter than their own habanero Doritos.

Anyway, it doesn’t matter if it’s something trivial like chips or steaks, these ideas are tone deaf. Plain and simple. The messages they send have deep impacts.

We can and should do better.

That said, it is pretty rare for a company to have a response as well done as Harris Teeter’s steak statement.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA