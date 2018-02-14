Barack and Michelle Obama post sweet tweets to each other for Valentine's Day

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Just days after attesting publicly to his wife's "hotness," former President Barack Obama tweeted sweet nothings to her for Valentine's Day, after she posted a loved-up playlist for him.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better," the ex-POTUS posted over a picture of the two embracing in front of what looked like a glorious vista from the Italian countryside.

The two spent about a week at a luxury villa in Tuscany in May 2017, five months after leaving the White House. He went golfing, she was spotted shopping and sightseeingin Montalcino, a stunning Italian hill town.

The former president's tweet showed up a few minutes after Michelle Obama tweeted her own Valentine sentiments.

"Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!," hers read, followed by a red heart emoji.

Her playlist had 44 tunes, starting with Andra Day's Forever Mine and concluding with John Legend's All of Me.

The Obamas have always been open about their love; now that they're out of office they've each indulged their inner gush.

When their official portraits for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery were unveiled on Monday, Obama complimented artist Amy Sherald for her striking and unconventional painting of his wife.

“I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love,” he said.

He also joked that artist Kehinde Wiley, who painted him against a lush green background sprinkled with flowers, was at a disadvantage because his subject was “less becoming.” And his efforts to negotiate fewer gray hairs and less prominent ears failed, he added.

The current Tweeter-in-Chief, President Trump, has not yet tweeted anything regarding Valentine's Day, and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, hardly ever tweets anyway.

Mrs. Trump announced she plans to visit the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health later Wednesday to make valentines and cookies with young patients — a favorite kind of FLOTUS event for her.

