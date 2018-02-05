Authorities searching for 'wanted fugitive' in child sex assault video shared online

Germaine Moore (Photo: Contributed photo)

Alabama authorities are searching for a 44-year-old man facing charges of sexual assault of a child and distribution of a video of the assault.

Eleven felony charges have been filed against Germaine Moore related to an Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation involving the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13, according to a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release.

Authorities said Monday night the victim has been located and is safe.

Moore is described as a 44-year-old black male, 6 feet tall and 214 lbs.

Moore faces multiple pending charges in Alabama, as well as active warrants in Detroit, Michigan.

Germaine Moore (Photo: Contributed)

Last week, CrimeStoppers released a warning to the public about a graphic video of sexual abuse involving a young child circulating on social media. Authorities weren't initially where the video originated, but began investigating the assault as well as how and by whom the video was shared.

"Due to a video being shared at an alarming rate, CrimeStoppers reached out to our Law Enforcement Partners and asked was there anything that the media could do to stop the spread of the video," Executive Director Tony Garrett said in an email. "We, just like you, want the person(s) that are abusing this child captured and brought to justice. We do not want the video to keep being shared, making the case harder for Law Enforcement to investigate."

Germaine Moore when he was last seen Feb. 5 (Photo: Contributed)

Garrett said the video may have been shared by some in an effort to identify the man in the video, but the act of sharing such material is considered a crime.

On Monday evening, 42-year-old Jerrell Washington was charged in connection to the distribution of the video, according to a Montgomery Police Department release.

"MPD identified Washington as a suspect in disseminating via social media a video that is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies," the MPD release stated.

Washington is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 334-353-1224.

