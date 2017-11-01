KREM
2nd person sought for questioning in NYC terror attack

Police believe Sayfullo Saipov had planned the NYC terror attack for weeks. Here's what know about the 29-year-old from Uzbekistan. (USA TODAY)

Associated Press , TEGNA 2:52 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

 

 

Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

