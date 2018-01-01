16-year-old accused of killing family, friend on New Year's Eve

Investigators gather Jan. 1, 2018, outside a home in Long Branch, N.J., about 30 miles south of New York City, where a 16-year-old is accused of killing is father, mother, sister, and family friend on New Year's Eve. (Photo: Thomas P Costello)

LONG BRANCH, N.J. - A 16-year-old is accused of killing his parents, sister and a family friend inside his parents' home on New Year's Eve, officials said Monday.

The teenager, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is in custody and is being held on four counts of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. Because of the seriousness of the offense, the youth could be prosecuted as an adult, but no decision on that had been made Monday.

Police found the suspect's father, Steven Kologi, 44; mother, Linda Kologi, 42; sister, Brittany Kologi, 18; and family acquaintance, Mary Schultz, 70, minutes after a 911 call reporting shots fired. All died at the scene.

The boy's grandfather and brother were able to escape the house unharmed, Gramiccioni said.

Officials don't know of a motive for the mass killing, the prosecutor said. Dispatchers received the emergency call at 11:43 p.m. ET Sunday from within the home about 30 miles south of New York City.

A neighbor said he heard gunshots and fireworks from two different locations in the neighborhood almost simultaneously.

"I walked outside at midnight. We heard the commotion and lights flashing and saw (the police) storm the house," said James Roskowinski, referring to himself and a roommate.

Though he lives on the same street as the family, he did not know them, he said.

"It's a shame the new year has to start off like this," Roskowinski said.

The suspect used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot his victims and reportedly was taken into custody without incident, Gramiccioni said.

"The weapon was legally owned and registered to a family member," the prosecutor said. The teen is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Tuesday.

