We're barely three weeks into 2018 and there have already been 11 school shootings across the United States.

Since 2013, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in the U.S. — that's an average of about one a week, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown For Gun Safety.

Not all shootings on school campuses have resulted in death.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, when a 15-year-old student at a rural Kentucky high school went on a shooting rampage, leaving two teens dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Sadly, this deadly tragedy happened just one day after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of their Italy, Texas high school. On Tuesday, the same day as the Texas shooting, a person driving by a high school in New Orleans shot into a group of students in the parking lot.

Not all shootings that have happened this year are related to an active shooter situation.

Here is a list of the school shootings that have happened in 2018:

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky

A 16-year-old boy opened fired on campus, killing two and injuring 18 others.

Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas

A 16-year-old boy shot and injured a 15-year-old girl with a semi-automatic handgun in the school cafeteria. He was taken into custody after the incident.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana

An unidentified person pulled up in a truck and shot into a group of students standing outside the school during lunch time. One teenager was sent to the hospital with a superficial injury.

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

A North Carolina football player from Winston-Salem State University was shot to death while at an event at Wake Forest University.

Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas

Police believe two suspects in a car exchanged gunfire with a person in a dormitory parking lot. No injuries were reported, but a bullet entered a dorm room during the incident.

Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas

A criminal justice student fired a bullet through a wall after mistaking the firearm for training gun. No one was injured.

Jan. 10: California State University, San Bernardino in San Bernardino

A gun was fired on campus, however, no injuries reported.

Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Arizona

A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school bathroom.

Jan. 6: School bus in Forest City, Iowa

A 32-year-old man was arrested after firing a pellet gun into a school bus. No children were injured, but a window on the bus was shattered.

Jan. 4: New Start High School in Burien, Washington

Shots were fired from outside the school into the school's administration office, but no one was injured.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John's Michigan

A 31-year-old man shot and killed himself in the school parking lot after hours of negotiation with police. The man called authorities, said he was suicidal and had a handgun.

© 2018 KXTV-TV