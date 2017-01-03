Woman accused of exposing herself in front of her kids in barber shop

Latigra Heath (Photo: Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A Rock Hill woman was arrested after police say she exposed herself in front of her children.

On New Year’s Day, officers were called to Gaston Barber Shop on Saluda Street in Rock Hill in reference to an anonymous tip that a woman was wearing a red nightgown, exposing herself in front of a group of men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Latigra Charell Ervin Heath and a man inside the shop. Police say that Heath told officers she was being paid to clean the barber shop while wearing lingerie. Officers advised Heath to stop doing so because her children and people outside the business were able to see her.

About an hour later, officers received another call in reference to a female stripping outside the store. When officers arrived, they found Heath inside the barber shop wearing the same lingerie with her breasts exposed. Officers then saw her four children come from another room and walk into the room with their mother. Police say the children range in ages from three to 10 years old.

A man walked into the room and officers said they could hear him asking, “Where’s that gun?” He was seen throwing stuff throughout the room and police say the man threatened to shoot if the door was opened.

A standoff ensued to get the man out of the building. Rock Hill’s SWAT unit was called in and they removed the man and took him into custody due to his erratic behavior. Police say that no firearms were located at the scene.

Heath has been charged with one count of indecent exposure and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2016 WCNC