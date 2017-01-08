Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?

The new 2009 Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. T (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2009 Getty Images)

Who won big at this year's 74nd annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best film and TV in 2016? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

MOVIES

Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Comedy or musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Actor, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Actor, comedy or musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Actress, comedy or musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Foreign language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Screenplay

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Original score

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Original song (songwriter's award)

Can't Stop the Feeling! (from Trolls)

WINNER: City of Stars (from La La Land)

Faith (from Sing)

Gold (from Gold)

How Far I'll Go (from Moana)

PRIME-TIME TELEVISION

Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Series, comedy or musical

WINNER: Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Actress, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Actor, drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Actress, miniseries or TV movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Actor, miniseries or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting actor, series, miniseries or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting actress, series, miniseries or TV movie

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Miniseries or TV movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actress, comedy or musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Actor, comedy or musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement

Meryl Streep



