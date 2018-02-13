KREM
Valentine's Day deals & freebies

Don't miss these awesome deals & freebies

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 5:53 AM. PST February 13, 2018

Valentine's Day doesn't just have to be about chocolate and flowers! Some of your favorite restaurants are getting in on the love as well.

Auntie Anne's:

Download their app and receive a free heart-shaped pretzel at participating locations. 

Hooters:

Hooters will give you a free order of boneless wings if you tear up a picture of your ex in their store!

Qdoba: 

All entrees are BOGO as long as you kiss someone (or something!) at checkout.

California Tortilla:

Get a free order of "love chips" with an entree. The chips are baked with cinnamon & sugar.

 

