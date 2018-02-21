NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: An Uber car waits for a client in Manhattan a day after it was announced that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence as chief executive on June 14, 2017 in New York (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

Uber, the mega-popular ride sharing app, is launching their new "Express Pool" service today. The "Express Pool" service had a trial run in LA for several months and now has been uploaded in the apps today for several major cities including: Denver, DC, NYC, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego & more on the way.

The "Express Pool" service is basically the same concept as the regular Uber Pool except it asks you to walk (no more than a few minutes) to a more centralized location for easier pickup. This Uber believes will help streamline the pool system with smarter & more efficient routes for the riders. (There's nothing worse than being the first pickup and last drop-off.) This new pooling will be the cheapest option & some say it might even replace the regular pooling system eventually.

Let us know how you like it when you try it!

Daily Blast Live