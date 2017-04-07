Swedish PM calls deadly truck ramming a 'terror attack'

Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND)

STOCKHOLM (AP) - At least two people were killed Friday when a large beer truck slammed into a department store in a busy Stockholm pedestrian mall Friday in what Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven calls an apparent "terror attack."

Lofven says at least two people were killed in the attack, while state broadcaster SVT says at least five people were dead.

The prime minister said one person had been arrested.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's main pedestrian streets.

Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday, the daily Aftonbladet reports.

"During a delivery to (a) restaurant, and while the driver was unloading, someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with it," Spendrups communications director Marten Lyth told TT Swedish news agency.

Aftonbladet says all government offices were locked down following the incident.

