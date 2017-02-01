KREM
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats

Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY Network , WUSA 8:25 AM. PST February 01, 2017

The Westminster Dog Kennel Club Show is including three new dog breeds this year and adding a few feline friends into the mix.

But if you imagined various cat breeds parading across the stage at the actual dog show, you were wrong.

 

The cats won't compete in the actual show, but will be part of a "Meet the Breeds" event on February 11, the Westminster Kennel Club announced at a press conference Monday.

" Meet the Breeds isn’t just dogs lined up and you play with them, there are booths that depict the country and origin of the animal and people decorate the booths," Brandi Hunter VP of public relations for the AKC said in a phone interview. "So cats are joining that and many will be dressed up and have their booths."

The cats will also take part in an agility competition.

"Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year's @akcdoglovers Meet the Breeds. #WKCDogShow," the Westminster Dog Show tweeted Monday.

The Westminster Dog Show takes place in New York City on Feb. 13 and 14, and is expected to feature nearly 3,000 dogs.

In addition to the news of cats at the dog show, three new dog breeds were added to the 2017 show. This year the American Hairless Rerrier, the Pumi, and the Sloughi will take part in the show for the first time.

As you can image the news of cats at a dog show didn't go over particularly well on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others offered up their cats for the Meet the Breeds event.

 

 

 

 

Follow Mary Bowerman on Twitter: @MaryBowerman

