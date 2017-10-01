Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social media

LAS VEGAS -- As gunfire rang out at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip overnight, people documented the terror on social media.
We've seen video in tweets, which you can hear multiple rapid-fire gunshots ringing out as Jason Aldean was on the stage at the Route 911 Harvest Festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Confusion quickly turned to fear and on some of the tweets, you can see people running for cover.
At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the shooting. They say the gunman was killed.
Below are some of the tweets we've seen from the chaos.
