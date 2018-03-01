Study shows that men with dogs are more desirable

Portrait of smiling Golden Retriever (Photo: Hero Images)

A new study from the journal "Anthrozoos" has shown that men who have dogs are seen more desirable for dating by women. The report, citing a numerous amount of studies and surveys, concluded that women see men who have dogs as more caring, nurturing and responsible. Some even said it makes them believe they would be better parents.

Men on dating apps especially get an extra boost, as pictures with dogs are much more likely to get "likes" and reactions for women who see it as a major positive. The women surveyed said that a man who doesn't like animals is far less attractive, and a man who has rescued a dog is far more attractive.

Daily Blast Live