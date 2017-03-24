KREM
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill

AP , WUSA 12:46 PM. PDT March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON - House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill.

 

This story will be updated.

© 2017 Associated Press


