President Trump mocks Kim Jong Un and Hillary Clinton in Sunday tweetstorm

NEW YORK — President Trump mocked both Kim Jong Un and Hillary Clinton during an aggressive Sunday tweetstorm, describing the North Korean leader as "rocket man" and retweeting a gag video in which Clinton is struck in the back by a Trump golf shot.

Tweeting a day before the opening of a week long series of meetings at the United Nations, Trump also promoted his personal wealth, retweeted praise of his hurricane donations, and corrected a post from Saturday in which he misspelled the name of a Michigan candidate he has endorsed.

The president also retweeted messages he sent after the Friday terrorist attack in London, calling for an expansion of his proposed travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and describing attackers as "losers."

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night," Trump said in one missive. "Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!"

The tweet came a day before Trump conferences with members of the United States General Assembly, where North Korea's development of nuclear weapons — and its threats to use them against the United States and allies — will be a major topic.

In an apparent reference to preparations for the U.N., Trump also tweeted: "Important meetings and calls scheduled for today. Military and economy are getting stronger by the day, and our enemies know it."

As for Clinton, the defeated 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and author of a new memoir critical of Trump, the president retweeted a joke video from a supporter. It shows Trump teeing off on a golf course, and superimposes an image of the ball striking Clinton in the back as she boards an airplane.

"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing," the post is headlined.

Also among Trump's 15 morning tweets:

• "Attorney General Bill Schuette will be a fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan. I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help." (Trump had misspelled the name in a Saturday message.)

• "My great honor!" Trump said in re-tweeting a news story about a $1 million donation to Hurricane Harvey victims.

• Retweets of a "Trump train," a locomotive topped by a red "Make America Great Again, and a political map showing that Trump will take every state in 2020 if liberals "keep it up."

• A retweet of a news story headlined, "what Is Trump worth to Twitter? One analyst estimates $2 billion."

