Police: Man sexually assaulted elderly woman in doctor's office restroom

Charles Lamb

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly female Friday afternoon.

Officers say Charles Lamb have outstanding arrest warrants for the 47 year-old.

Lamb is accused of assaulting the victim yesterday afternoon in a restroom stall at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive, which is a surgical center near the Palmetto Health Richland campus. He is also accused of trying to steal money from the woman's purse.

When a witness walked into the restroom, Lamb ran from the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene after suffering head injuries.

He will be charged with criminal sexual conduct to the first degree, kidnapping, trespassing, and strong armed robbery.

If anyone can help investigators, they are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Crime-SC.

