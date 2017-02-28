Places that had a worse winter than the Inland Northwest

Middleton (Photo: First Person)

The Inland Northwest’s winter brought more snow than normal, more rain and lots of ice.

But Mother Nature brought a lot of bad weather to the rest of the country too this winter.

Some of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada got an unprecedented amount of snow this winter from December to February. More than 200 inches were on the ground by January 9 in those locations.

Portions of New England had to dig out from under more than two feet of snow back in January. In Maine, more than 100,000 people lost power. The storm cause awful driving conditions and was likely the cause in one deadly crash.

It happened again in February when over a foot of snow hit places across the northeast, including cities in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Airlines canceled more than 3,500 flights and tens of thousands of people lost power.

Around the same time as the storm in the northeast, northern California was hit with a crazy amount of rain. There were widespread evacuations and power outages because of flooding from the central coast to the most northern part of California.

Over in Oregon, Portland had its worst ice storm in history back in January. The storm caused dozens of crashes on area highways, flights were canceled and downed trees caused power outages.

