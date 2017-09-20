One person hurt in shooting at IL high school

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) - Police are investigating a shooting at Mattoon High School, a small town south of Champaign, Illinois.

WCIA reported there are reports of shots fired, one person hurt and another in custody.

All other students were evacuated to a nearby elementary school, and police said everything is under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated. An original version of this story appeared on WCIA's website here.

