One person hurt in shooting at IL high school

WCIA , KREM 11:12 AM. PDT September 20, 2017

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) - Police are investigating a shooting at Mattoon High School, a small town south of Champaign, Illinois. 

WCIA reported there are reports of shots fired, one person hurt and another in custody. 

All other students were evacuated to a nearby elementary school, and police said everything is under control.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated. An original version of this story appeared on WCIA's website here.

