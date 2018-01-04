Republican wins crucial Va. delegate race when name pulled from bowl

© 2018 Associated Press
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Post Falls Police Department sets up fundraiser to…Jan. 4, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
-
CBS News fires its political director, Steve ChaggarisJan. 4, 2018, 3:58 a.m.
-
Report: US to end policy that let legal pot flourishJan. 4, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs