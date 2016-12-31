Meet the woman workinig to recreate civil discourse, starting with children

Meg Heubeck works with teachers nationally to help students respectfully deal with the divides of our society through civil discourse, debate and compromise. (Photo: Jarrad Henderson, USAT)

A small effort that could help heal an election-fractured nation radiates from Charlottesville, Virginia.

On the campus of Thomas Jefferson's university and in the shadow of his home, Monticello, former social studies teacher Meg Heubeck channels the founding father who sought to unify a nation after a nasty, corrosive election in 1800.

Heubeck wants to resurrect civil discourse. She and her small project aim for a more cooperative America by focusing on those who have yet to vote.

Heubeck, 48, represents the many quiet leaders that the USA TODAY Network will profile throughout 2017 in the wake of the divisive presidential election. She's an American taking real strides to make civic conversation comfortable again.

“We’re Americans — that’s the thing that holds us together," she says. "Politics shouldn’t be something you lose friends and family over."

She has connected with 70,000 teachers across the country as director of instruction for the Youth Leadership Initiative at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, giving them full lesson plans. In one, students play a board game that forces them to understand the compromise it took to write the Constitution. Another uses a mock election and e-Congress simulations to model what actually happens in Congress.

It's meant to prepare students to be lifelong citizens and constructive participants in American democracy. "Discussion, debate and compromise — everything we do has an element of that," Heubeck says.

She learned that lesson as a social studies teacher for 12 years in low-income areas of Baltimore and again in travels to post-civil war Sri Lanka in 2009 and to Afghanistan in 2011. She says that sense of “them” and “us” — tribalism really — that she so often hears was a key determiner in 2016's schismatic course.

“You have to make a choice whether to engage or isolate, and I’ve made a choice to engage, to inspire other people because I see what it’s done for me,” says Heubeck, who grew up in Jarrettsville, Md., with a father who taught at-risk students.

She’s also teaching her 10-year-old son, Remmer, to understand different points of view.

The earlier educators can teach children about the American political and civic system and help them understand the election process, the more likely they are to participate in elections later, says Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics. The Youth Leadership materials are available for children as young as kindergarten age. Elementary school teachers can register online and access all the materials for free.

Heubeck’s election resources have been used by Julie Strong, a social studies teacher at Albemarle High School in Virginia. Seniors in Strong's AP Government class developed a better understanding of the political processes before casting their first ballots as new adults.

“We try to put everything in one spot so teachers can find it,” says Heubeck, who joined the program in 2004, operated by a mish-mosh of state funds, donations, partnerships, word of mouth and unpaid interns.

The next step for concerned citizen, Heubeck says, is to get involved: "We can’t cry and hide in the basement. We’ve got to do something and have that faith in one another.”