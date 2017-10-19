Massachusetts school drops Halloween for 'black and orange' spirit day

happy laughing child girl in witch costume to halloween (Photo: evgenyatamanenko, This content is subject to copyright.)

WALPOLE, Mass. -- The decorations are out and Halloween is two weeks away, but there's controversy stirring at a school in Massachusetts.

CBS Boston reports Boyden Elementary School will not have its annual Halloween costume parade this year.

The school's principal issued a letter to parents that reads in part: "The costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students. Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student's individual differences are respected."

