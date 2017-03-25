Domestic abuse survivor marries EMT who helped save her life

(Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Melissa Dohme is now married to her own Prince Charming, a fairy tale ending to a five-year long journey.

Media reports say that Dohme tied the knot with Cameron Hill in a March 4 ceremony at the Lange Farm in Dade City, Fla.

In 2012, a vicious attack left Dohme lying in the road outside her home, covered in blood. She had been attacked, beaten, and stabbed 32 times by an ex-boyfriend.

Dohme told her story to “48 Hours” in “One Last Hug.”

When Hill saw Dohme off in a helicopter bound for a trauma center, he knew that this wouldn’t be the last time he’d see her.

“I had this crazy little feeling in my head that I would see Melissa again,” Hill told “48 Hours.”

After spending three weeks in the hospital, she later graduated from St. Petersburg College-Clearwater, and now works as an advocate at Hands Across the Bay, helping victims of domestic violence.

Months after the attack, Hill and Dohme met again at a speech she gave and soon began dating.

In 2015, Dohme was asked to toss the ceremonial first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game. When the first responder brought the ball to Dohme, it had “Will you marry me?” written on it.

She, of course, said yes.

“It just probably was the best moment of my whole life, the happiest moment of my whole life,” she told “48 Hours.”

