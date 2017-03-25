KREM
Dad trolls son with bad grades sign at Hornets-Cavs game

Alec McQuade, WCNC 7:39 PM. PDT March 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WXIA) -- Four words: Dad of the year.

His son probably can't see it now, but he was doing it for his own good.

Okay, maybe it was really to save a little money. It's not cheap to go to any Cavs game. But that didn't keep dad from doing a little trolling.

USA TODAY Sports Images photographer Jeremy Brevard captured this photo at the game.

"Thomas get your grades back up and next time you'll be here," it read with a sad emoji.

Poor Thomas. Not only does he apparently have bad grades, but now he's the center of a trending story on social media.

Agreed on that last one. I was going to mention the missing commas. But hey, when you're the dad, you get to make the rules.

