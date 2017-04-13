Canada announces legislation to legalize marijuana

MONTREAL — The Canadian government on Thursday announced new legislation legalizing marijuana, fulfilling one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s major campaign promises.

Canada has anticipated the law will take effect in the summer of 2018.

The new federal laws will make the possession of small amounts of pot legal throughout the country and will also establish broad guidelines concerning who can grow, sell and buy the drug.

Many specifics regarding who can possess or sell will be left to the individual provinces.

Canada legalized marijuana for some medicinal uses in 2001.

