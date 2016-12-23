'Best friend forever' saves 5-year-old's birthday party

HELOTES, TEXAS - It's safe to say a 5-year-old from Helotes has the most devoted best friend one could imagine.

Brookelynn Schermann invited all her classmates to her birthday party at the San Antonio aquarium, but just one walked in: Her best friend Bryce Zimmerman.

KENS 5 caught up with the duo whose friendship has captured the hearts of many around the world.

"Do you miss her when you're not with her?" we asked Bryce.

"Yes. I sure do," he replied. "All the time."

It's safe to say Brookelynn Schermann and Bryce Zimmerman are best friends for life.

"When she gets with Bryce, she starts talking, playing and laughing and running around. That kind of says a lot because she's not like that with just anybody. She kind of takes a while to warm up to you," said Brookelynn's mother, Anne Schermann.

December 1, Brookelynn celebrated her 5th birthday at the San Antonio Aquarium.

Like any 5-year-old would do, the birthday girl waited anxiously for her friends to arrive.

"I hadn't gotten any RSVP's, so I kept prepping her that we may not have her friends there but that was ok, We were gonna have her sisters and we were still going to have fun," said Schermann. "She had her cousin and there was a family from church also."

Just in the knick of time, Bryce walked in to greet Brookelynn with a big hug.

"She didn't think about anything else," said Schermann. "Bryce was there. Her friends were there when Bryce got there."

Brookelynn's big sister, Brianna, shared photos of the besties on Twitter.

"Brooke invited her whole class and no one showed up," Brianna wrote. "When her BFF Bryce came her attitude went from sad to happy. Thank God for best friends."

"It had a sad factor," said Brianna. "But it also had a happy ending."

The tweet went viral. The duo's photo landed in publications like Inside Edition and The Telegraph out of the UK.

"On my account, it's over 9,000 likes and a little over 4,000 retweets," said Brianna. "It was just a really cute bond between them two. I knew they'd always been like that and I was like, 'These are some really cute pictures!'"

"I don't want to make the other parents feel bad," said Schermann, remembering having to miss birthday parties in the past due to her daughters' volleyball games. "They couldn't go, they couldn't go."

It's a moment these families will never forget, proving you can never underestimate the power of friendship.

Brookelynn and Bryce tell us they hope to go back to the Aquarium next year.

"Some [fish] were white, some were black and they nibbled on my finger," recalled Brookelynn of her birthday party. If the duo returns next year, they hope to pet the stingrays again.

(© 2016 KENS)