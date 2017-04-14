Badly injured Yellowstone National Park wolf put down

(Photo courtesy Yellowstone National Park/NPS/Neal Herbert)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - One of only three white wolves roaming Yellowstone National Park has been put down by park staff after it was found with severe injuries.



P.J. White of the National Park Service says the female wolf was found Tuesday by hikers on the north side of the park.



White says the wolf was in shock and dying, prompting the decision to euthanize it and investigate what caused the wolf's injuries. The nature of the initial injuries could not immediately be determined.



The wolf was one of three known white wolves in the park.



It had lived to 12 years old, twice the age of an average wolf in the park and was one of the most recognizable and sought after by park visitors to view and photograph.

