Death toll from tornadoes, storms reaches 16 in Southeast

A series of furious storms roared through the Southeast on Sunday, killing at least 12 people in Georgia, splintering homes and toppling trees and power lines in the path.

The Georgia tragedies pushed the two-day death toll from a wall of storms and tornadoes to 16. Four people died Saturday in southern Mississippi, when a tornado left a trail of devastation in and around Hattiesburg.

On Sunday, damaging storms were forecast or reported from South Carolina to northern Florida.

In south central Georgia, Karen Moore survived when an apparent tornado destroyed a swath of the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in the Cook County seat of Adel. She said the storm woke her up before dawn Sunday.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through, and I told my husband that is no train, that is a tornado." Moore said. "There was rubble everywhere. ... It took out five trailers, double-wides, I mean, it just turned them."

Eight people were killed in Cook County and two each in Brooks and Berrien counties, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency reported. Spokeswoman Catherine Howden said at least 23 people were injured. The numbers could rise.

"We are working with the local officials to assess the situation," she told USA TODAY. "This is ongoing."

Debra Buckholts, who lives just outside Adel, said she feared for the safety of her friends in Sunshine Acres. Closed roads, power outages and spotty cellphone service have made it difficult to check on friends and loved ones.

"Half the trailers aren't there anymore," Buckholts said. "There is nothing left of them."

@weatherchannel Adel in Cook County GA has extensive damage. A mobile home park is destroyed with at least 15 deaths. pic.twitter.com/hjTPrtavDQ — Lauri Hartley (@laurihartley) January 22, 2017

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a week-long state of emergency for seven Georgia counties. He said the area could be increased as responders assess the damage. He added that "all indications suggest" a request would be made for federal assistance, as well.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in south central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available,” Deal said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact."

Florida State issued an alert for it students on the Tallahassee campus.

*FSU ALERT!* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM! Main Campus - Tallahassee. Seek shelter immediately, away from doors and windows," the school tweeted.

As night fell, the danger across the region was far from finished. The National Weather Service forecast a possible "major severe weather outbreak" in parts of the South into early Monday.

"A severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak is expected today across north Florida and south Georgia," the weather service said. It said the "significant severe threat" would extend from central Florida and into South Carolina.

"A few long-track, strong tornadoes will be possible," the weather service said.

Howden said tall the Georgia deaths were related to severe weather, but it was not immediately clear whether tornadoes had touched down in the area. Patrick Marsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, said, "In all likelihood it appears that these were tornadoes."

In Mississippi on Saturday, at least an EF3 tornado tore through the Hattiesburg area with wind gusts estimated from 136 mph to 165 mph, according to preliminary reports from the weather service. The tornado touched down about 4 a.m., leaving extensive damage for several blocks. The streets were littered with toppled tress and power lines, and thousands of homes and businesses were without power.

"The total debris cleanup will be weeks at this point," said Lee Smithson, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Contributing: First Coast News; Hattiesburg (Miss.) American

USA TODAY