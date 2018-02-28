Americans are eating 800 more calories than they realize

Little girl eating burger and drinking soda. (Photo: gilaxia, (c) gilaxia)

Have you counted calories recently? Have you counted them correctly?

A recent study has shown that Americans, on average, are consuming around 800-1,000 more calories than they realize. The reason is that people are not efficiently counting their calories with their exercise. Most tend to over exaggerate the amount they believed they burned, while not counting the random snacking done during the day, thus resulting in a perfect storm of over-eating.

The study suggests that talking to a nutritionist about your exact caloric intake is important - the 2,000 calories a day diet isn't for everyone.

Daily Blast Live