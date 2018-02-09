Motorcyclist in fatal road rage shooting on I-5 arrested and released

A male driver was shot after getting into an altercation with a female motorcyclist on I-5 in Pierce County. (Photo: KING)

A motorcyclist involved in a fatal road rage incident on Interstate 5 at the King-Pierce County line was arrested and released pending further investigation, according to Washington State Patrol.

Authorities say a man was shot and killed in the altercation with the female motorcyclist Thursday.

Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 south in Milton.

According to WSP, 60-year-old Bruce Jones and a 57-year-old passenger were driving in the HOV lane behind a 24-year-old motorcyclist near milepost 138 when traffic came to a stop. At that time, Jones pulled over on the left shoulder next to the motorcyclist and exited his 2016 GMC Terrain.

The motorcyclist also got off her vehicle, a physical altercation began, and the motorcyclist fired a single shot striking Jones, WSP says.

"At one point, they were fighting on the ground. At that point, the female drew a weapon and shot the male driver. She then called 911. She waited on scene for law enforcement and fire to arrive. She's been cooperative," said Bova. "The male driver died at the scene."

Brooke Bova/Washington State Patrol

The motorcyclist is currently detained, but not under arrest. That could change, said Bova.

"There's a lot of road rage in this area, especially with all the construction and the traffic. It's pretty bizarre to have it end in such a horrible way as this," said Bova.

The HOV and one other lane were closed for over three hours while authorities investigated.

