Mother of 9-year-old arrested for murder in Seabeck

Crime scene tape is placed at a home in Seabeck, Wash., where detectives were investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: KING)

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who deputies say died suspiciously at a home in Seabeck was arrested for second-degree murder Tuesday.

Bail was set at $1,000,000 for the 47-year-old Bremerton woman.

Deputy Scott Wilson said emergency dispatchers received a call at 6:58 a.m. in the 11400 block of Symes Road and that the caller said CPR was in progress.

The parents were home at the time of the incident, and it's likely that a father called 911, according to deputies.

CPR was being performed on the boy when deputies arrived.

Wilson says it's department policy to send a detective to every juvenile death no matter the circumstance. The investigation continued because something suspicious was found.

Wilson said he didn't have any more information about why it was being called suspicious.

The boy attended Green Mountain Elementary School, and school counselors will be on hand Wednesday to support students and staff.

An autopsy of the child is planned for Wednesday.

KING 5 typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

