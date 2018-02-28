Moses Lake police bust criminal pizza party at Imperial Motel

Photo from Moses Lake Police Department (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Officers interrupted a get-together complete with stolen pizza and drugs at the Imperial Motel on Monday afternoon.

A man in Arizona reported an unauthorized use of his card at a pizza restaurant in Moses Lake to officers, officials said. The pie was delivered to the Imperial Motel.

According to officials, 28-year-old Brandi Smithers, who said she was the motel manager, stole the customer’s credit card information during a previous stay and used the card number to order pizza.

After officers arrested Smithers, they contacted three other people in the motel room. One male exited the room with a bloody arm and told officers he was trying to finish shooting heroin, officials said.

Officers served a warrant on the hotel room, and found about an ounce of heroin and a smaller amount of methamphetamine, the stolen pizzas, stolen credit card information, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Smithers was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, forgery and 2nd degree theft, officials said.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

In early December, Moses Lake police searched Smithers’ room at the motel during another drug trafficking investigation. Customers were not deterred by the presence of police officers and tried to buy drugs, only to be arrested inside.

Officers found meth and heroin in December, too.

Moses Lake Police Department said it is committed to pursuing all possible criminal and administrative options to stop ongoing criminal activity at the motel.

