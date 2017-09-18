More than 2,000 without power across eastern Washington

Avista outage map

SPOKANE, Wash.—Avista Utilities reported more than 2,000 people in eastern Washington without power Monday morning.

The power outages closed the Washtucna School District and delayed the LaCrosse School District by two hours on Monday.

According to Avista’s outage website, the causes for the majority of the outages was still under investigation Monday morning.

Avista reported a pole fire northeast of Reardan affecting power for about five people.

