U.S. Navy confirms 2 pilots did not survive plane crash in Tennessee

TELLICO PLAINS - UPDATE Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at noon: The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the two pilots aboard a military aircraft that crashed in the Cherokee National Forest did not surive the crash.

Earlier, officials said that an instructor and trainer were on board the T-45C Goshawk.

Update: Training Wing ONE has confirmed the T-45 that went missing yesterday crashed in Tennessee. Both pilots involved did not survive. — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) October 2, 2017

UPDATE Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.: Crews have arrived at the Cherokee National Forest to begin searching the site of a U.S. Navy jet crash.

The U.S. Navy said the T-45C Goshawk jet was flying from Meridian, Miss. It was carrying an instructor and a student at the time of the crash.

A helicopter returned Monday morning to begin searching.

UPDATE Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 9:40 p.m.: The U.S. Navy on Twitter said its aircraft crashed in the Cherokee National Forest near Tellico Plains Sunday afternoon.

A release from the U.S. Navy said two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time.

The Chief of Naval Air Training is investigating the site of the crash as well as Monroe County authorities, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Forestry Division.

David Chambers with Monroe County EMA said the operations in that area have been suspended, and security will be maintained overnight.

The aircraft was a T-45C Goshawk jet flying from Meridian, Miss. and was training near the area, according to the U.S. Navy's Twitter account.

CORRECTION: Reported crash near Tellico Plains, TN. Not Callico Plains, TN. https://t.co/0XEePRBfiM — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 2, 2017

The aircraft can carry a crew of two people and can fly at speeds of 645 miles per hour.

UT Lifestar and Knox County Sheriff's Office helicopters were sent to that area to look for parachutes from above, but Monroe County EMA says none were found.

UPDATE, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 7:40 p.m.: Monroe County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of this crash. The FAA could not offer details about the crash and referred 10News to the the U.S. military for more information.

According to the Adjutant General Terry M. Haston with the Tennessee National Guard, "All Tennessee National (Guard) Aircraft are accounted for."

Previous story: Monroe County Sheriff's Office says county units are on the way to the scene of a plane crash in the Cherokee National Forest.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Facebook page shared a post stating the crash happened near the fish hatchery on River Road in Tellico Plains.

Dispatch says crews are on their way to the scene now.

It's unknown at this time what kind of plane and whether or not there are injuries.

